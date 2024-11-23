Barcelona eyeing up 2025 move for 21-year-old Ajax star

Barcelona are not expected to have too much financial wiggle-room during next summer’s transfer window, even if they manage to finally return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. As such, the free agent market will again be intensely looked at, and one option that is currently jumping out is Ajax’s Devyne Rensch.

Hansi Flick is keen to bolster his options at right-back as it’s expected that Jules Kounde will eventually return to being used as a central defender. Rensch, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, is a played liked by Barcelona, as revealed by Sport. However, they are expected to face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Rensch would be a good addition for Barcelona, given that he would be a low-cost arrival that is only 21 years of age. However, there could be a hesitance to pursue him seriously given the similarities with Sergino Dest, who struggled massively at the club after being signed from Ajax in 2020.