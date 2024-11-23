Barcelona Celta

Barcelona dealing with further injury concern ahead of Celta Vigo clash as defender struggling with discomfort

On Saturday, Barcelona will make the tricky trip to Balaidos, where they will face Celta Vigo. It’s practically confirmed that Hansi Flick will be without the services of Lamine Yamal for that match, while as it turns out, he could also be missing another indispensable starter in Alejandro Balde.

Balde is undoubtedly first-choice left-back at Barcelona, and after an underwhelming start to the season on an individual basis, he has started to pick up his level in recent weeks. However, he may be forced to miss out against Celta as Sport have revealed that he is struggling with discomfort.

Balde has been carrying the problem for several days, and with an intense fixture schedule coming up before the winter break, it could be decided that the 21-year-old sits out the trip to Vigo. If that happens, the likelihood is that Barcelona will utilise Gerard Martin as their starting left-back against Celta.

