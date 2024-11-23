Atletico Madrid survive Alaves scare to extend La Liga winning streak

Atletico Madrid were forced to dig deep on their La Liga return with a 2-1 home win over Alaves.

Los Rojiblancos move second in the table overnight with a key victory on their comeback from the November international break.

Three points in the Spanish capital extends their winning run to three in league action, and five overall, but they were made to work by their Basque visitors.

The hosts endured a nightmare start as Jon Guridi slotted home from the penalty spot after just eight minutes.

1 – #AtléticoDeMadrid 🔴⚪️ have conceded Jon Guridi's penalty goal in the 6:59 minute. It's the earliest they've conceded in this way in @LaLigaEn since October 2011 (Tomed Hemed's goal for Mallorca at 1:15, also in the Red & Whites' home ground). Punishment. pic.twitter.com/8cDP70lBlA — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 23, 2024

Atletico took control from there, but struggled for a finishing touch, with Samuel Lino denied by the frame of the Alaves goal.

That set the pattern of the tie after the break, as Atletico Madrid pushed forward, and Alaves sat in defence.

However, just as the frustration started to ramp up, VAR awarded the hosts a spot kick of their own, which Antoine Griezmann buried on 76 minutes.

¡ANTOINE GRIEZMANN EJECUTÓ DE MANERA PERFECTA EL PENAL PARA EL EMPATE!pic.twitter.com/9tisQVIOiL — Football Report (@FootballReprt) November 23, 2024

That broke Alaves’ resistance in the closing stages and substitute Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to score for the second successive home game.

ALEXANDER SORLOTH’S BEAUTIFUL GOAL, DE PAUL’S BEAUTIFUL ASSIST!pic.twitter.com/P5LK732F2u — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 23, 2024

