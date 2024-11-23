Arsenal vying with Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign 18-year-old Spanish talent

In the last couple of weeks, the race to sign Malaga starlet Antonio Cordero has picked up. Barcelona have been following the 18-year-old since the summer, while Real Madrid have since registered their interest. However, it is not be straightforward for either club to close a deal as another European heavyweight has joined the race.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are the latest side to be keeping tabs on Cordero, who has started to establish himself as an important player for Malaga this season. Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the young winger, who is also believed to have attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The race to sign Cordero in 2025 is bound to be fierce. Malaga are surely resigned to losing their prized youngster, although it will be interesting to see whether he remains in Spain with either Real Madrid or Barcelona – if not, a move elsewhere is Europe beckons.