10-man Barcelona slip to wild 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo

Barcelona were held to a shock late 2-2 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo.

The Catalans looked on course for a winning return to league action following the November international break.

Raphinha’s first half goal edged the visitors in front before break and Robert Lewandowski fired home his 15th league goal of 2024/25 after the restart.

 

However, despite Barcelona looking to be in cruise control in the final stages, the contest flipped in the 82nd minute after Marc Casado’s red card.

In a chaotic few minutes, Celta saw a goal ruled out for offside, before Alfon Gonzalez slotted home after a mix up in the Barcelona defence.

That shell shocked the away side and Hugo Alvarez took full advantage to steer home a bold equaliser.

Alongside the frustration of letting a two goal lead slip, Barcelona have now given a major boost to Real Madrid’s title response, with Los Blancos seven points behind them with two games in hand.

