Turkish legend advises Arda Guler to stick with Real Madrid

Arda Guler faces a battle to get back into the Real Madrid team before the end of 2024.

Guler is yet to spark into life consistently in Madrid, as he only managed 12 appearances last season with injuries causing an issue for him, and he is on that number for the current campaign, although he has started on only three occasions.

His lack of action has caused his form to understandably slip and Turkey head coach Mustafa Denizli has admitted his concern by labelling some of his recent performances for the national team as ‘immature’.

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival in Madrid, he is still not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the campaign, and there is a chance of the 19-year-old leaving on loan in January.

Guler is not expected to leave permanently, despite fresh links back to Turkey, and former Turkey star Arda Turan has backed him to turn a corner in the coming months.

“Arda Guler may not always get playing time at Real Madrid, but every touch he makes is like a diamond”, as per reports from Marca.