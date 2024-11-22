Real Madrid star winning fitness race for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to be included in the squad to travel to Liverpool next week.

Los Blancos return to La Liga action away at Leganes this weekend ahead of clash at Anfield on November 27.

Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to see his short term injury list eased on his return to Merseyside with three players already ruled out until 2025.

Tchouameni is on a list of names not expected to be risked against Leganes, with the focus on Liverpool, and he is making good progress from an ankle injury.

The initial prognosis over a sprain had placed his return date at the start of December but that has now been brought forward after intense rehabilitation during the international break.

As per reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid are confident he can play a role against the Premier League leaders, and he could potentially be utilised at centre back as as he has done in previous European games.