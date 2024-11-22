Real Madrid quoted mammoth figure to soundproof Santiago Bernabeu amid concerts dispute

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had cast the renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium as a money-making machine, and the ‘engine’ of the club’s economy going into the coming decades. Yet for the last three months that engine has been laying dormant in the garage, as Los Blancos try to fix it.

A syndicate of residents have legally challenged Real Madrid over the hosting of concerts, complaining of intense noise pollution that exceeds city regulations, and Los Blancos have agreed to halt the concerts that they were hosting until 2025, committing to find solutions. The only one that has been seriously considered is ‘soundproofing’ the Bernabeu, in order to hold the concerts. However El Chiringuito say that it will come with a hefty bill, and could cost the club €20-25m to do so.

Soundproofing the Santiago Bernabeu will cost #RealMadrid €20-25m, say El Chiringuito. pic.twitter.com/e5cpdEHgi1 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 22, 2024

What is worse, is that Real Madrid have no guarantees that this will work. Soundproofing a stadium or concert venue that large has yet to be carried out, as most venues that size are somewhat separated from residential buildings, while the Bernabeu is just metres away from some people’s flats. This news also comes off the back of a potentially costly lawsuit over the ‘SkyBar’ they were hoping to inaugurate, but have yet to do so.