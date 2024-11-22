Real Madrid could sign young midfielder compared to Pedri for as little as €2m

Tenerife talent Aaron Martin is one of several young players in the second division captivating some of the top clubs in Spain. The 17-year-old midfielder looks like the latest technically gifted talent to emerge from the Canary Islands, and he may not be long for Segunda.

Last week it was reported that Real Madrid and Sevilla were scouting Martin, who has made 9 appearances this season, scoring once and assisting too. Martin stands out for his technical ability, precise passing and vision, leading to comparisons with Barcelona star Pedri – although no doubt this is primarily down to the fact that they come from the same island. Diario AS say that his price tag could be as little as €2m though, which will have Los Blancos interested too. They see him as someone who could add immediate quality to Castilla – something they will look to do in the January transfer market – and long-term to the first team.

Soundproofing the Santiago Bernabeu will cost #RealMadrid €20-25m, say El Chiringuito. pic.twitter.com/e5cpdEHgi1 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 22, 2024

Previously, Sevilla have been cast the favourites for his signature. Real Madrid would generally be able to persuade the top talents in Spain to join them, but having already tasted second division football, Martin may question whether he would want to drop down to the third tier with Castilla. In addition, the pursuit of Martin occurs during a lively debate at Real Madrid about the lack of opportunities for young players.