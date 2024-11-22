Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti to test season-defining experiments in Leganes and Liverpool clashes

Real Madrid are facing a key spell in their season, as they look to ride out various injury issues in the coming weeks, as they look to get Aurelien Tchouameni back from injury at the end of the month. The coming trio of fixtures against Leganes, Liverpool and Getafe could be key to their thinking going forward though.

Although he is not especially keen on the position, Fede Valverde will be sacrificed at right-back against both Leganes and Liverpool say Relevo. He is being tested there in training, while Raul Asencio will be playing in central defence for both clashes too. At Butarque, Luka Modric will be in midfield, but Carlo Ancelotti will also maintain the current shape by starting Brahim Diaz. The Morocco international has a chance in the absence of Rodrygo Goes to stake a claim to the position.

If things go poorly against Liverpool though, Real Madrid would be left with just two wins from their opening five Champions League games, and Los Blancos could decide to go into transfer market in January. Lucas Vazquez will be back in December at right-back, but he is their only natural option there. Meanwhile in central defence, Eder Militao’s absence mean that Asencio and Jesus Vallejo are the only natural options to partner Antonio Rudiger for the rest of the season. However once back from injury, Tchouameni is slated to slot into central defence alongside Rudiger. To that end, Asencio has also been tested out at right-back as a potential option there going forward too.

It is certainly a risk to base their assessment of results, which can be deceptive. Certainly Real Madrid’s form leading up to their clashes against Barcelona and AC Milan masked some issues, which were then exacerbated by injuries in recent weeks. Against Leganes, the alarm bells would be ringing if they secure anything other than a win, but things look a lot better after Barcelona’s defeat to Real Sociedad. Indeed, Ancelotti might wonder if he is better of with one poor result and signings than two positive results and no reinforcements.