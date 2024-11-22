Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has been passed fit to face Athletic Club on November 24.

Zubimendi was released from the Spain UEFA Nations League squad after being withdrawn injured in their 2-1 win away in Denmark.

Both club and country opted for caution over the 25-year-old’s rehabilitation as he headed back to San Sebastian for tests.

Zubimendi was slowly introduced into training last week, as players returned from the final international window of 2024, and his progress has been positive.

The final call on starting him will be made closer to kick off but the La Real playmaker is 100% ready to keep his place in their midfield.

However, despite the positivity over Zubimendi’s fitness, striker Orri Oskarsson has been ruled out of the game, due to a calf injury picked up on duty with Iceland.

The club will offer an update on his recovery in the coming weeks but the 20-year-old is a major doubt for their UEFA Europa League clash with Ajax on November 28.