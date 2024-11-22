Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez admits that he would listen to Real Madrid offer

Manchester City and Spain star Rodri Hernandez has done little to dampen rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid, confirming on Spanish radio that he would hear out their offer if they were to make one. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for the Ballon d’Or winner, as they try to address the departure of Toni Kroos in midfield.

As early as April of this year, it was rumoured that Real Madrid are looking to recruit Rodri, who is out of contract in 2027. Manchester City are attempting to renew his deal in order to secure his long-term future.

“Obviously, when Real Madrid calls you, the best club in history and the most successful, with what it means, it is an honour. You always have to pay attention. That much is clear,” Rodri told Cadena SER.

Rodri also spoke about the renewal of Pep Guardiola, who this week it was confirmed would sign on for two more years with City.

“It is a joy that Pep has decided to continue. He is the most influential coach of my career. It is a joy for the club and for all the ‘citizens’. I know him and when I signed for them they told me that he was only going to be there for a few years and I was going to go, I already knew it wasn’t going to be like that.”

“Guardiola is similar to Simeone in how demanding they are and how much they love this sport,” he noted.

Real Madrid are hoping that the Premier League charges and potential sanctions could open a door for them to move for Rodri, but if he does not sign a new deal with City, then they may look at selling the Spain lynchpin. As a general rule, City have always left the door open for players to leave the club if they do not want to be there, but Rodri would test that theory to the maximum, as Guardiola will no doubt fight to keep who some believe is their best player.