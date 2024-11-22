Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal could battle it out for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi in January.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Zubimendi ahead of the 2024/25 season with a well publicised push to bring him to Merseyside.

However, despite their best efforts, Zubimendi opted against a move away from his boyhood club, with Liverpool turning to other options.

On the back of a strong start to the campaign, Arne Slot had previously hinted the door was closed on Zubimendi at Anfield, after confirmation of their failure to sign him.

However, as per reports from Teamtalk.com, that interest could be revived at the start of 2025 with Slot pragmatic over his squad options.

Zubimendi’s €60m (£50.1m) remains in place – which Liverpool were previously willing to pay – and a move for him still has support within the Liverpool ownership.

The main stumbling block could come via interest from rivals Arsenal, who were tracking the 25-year-old at the start of 2024, but instead signed his former La Real teammate Mikel Merino in August.

Both clubs can pay his release clause, and offer lucrative salaries, but the ultimate decision will again come down to Zubimendi.