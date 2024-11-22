Javier Mascherano closes in on Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami

The Barcelona reunion at Inter Miami is expected to continue in the coming weeks with Javier Mascherano tipped to take over the vacant manager’s role.

Tata Martino has opted to step down following Inter Miami’s defeat in the MLS play offs and a call will be made on his successor in the coming weeks with Mascherano the rumoured red hot favourite.

Martino confirmed his move was made based on personal reasons and he expects to return to Argentina before the start of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Mascherano is under contract as Argentina U20 boss until the end of 2024 with the former midfielder looking for a new career challenge.

As per reports from Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Mascherano is open to signing a long term deal in Florida, in what would be his first senior club role after impressing within the Argentina national team set up.

Alongside his U20 job, Mascherano led the U23 team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, as they lost to silver medallists France in the quarter finals.