Injured Liverpool star ruled out of Real Madrid clash

epa08260182 Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC in Watford, Britain, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool will be without first choice goal keeper Alisson for their UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The Reds return to Premier League action this weekend ahead of hosting Los Blancos on November 27 at Anfield in a repeat of the 2021 final.

However, head coach Arne Slot has offered a negative update on Alisson’s fitness, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international has missed Liverpool’s last seven games across all competitions with Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher stepping in as cover.

Kelleher was blocked from a summer exit despite Liverpool securing a deal to sign Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili before loaning him back to Los Che for 2024/25.

Slot confirmed Alisson is not expected to return to first team action for a few weeks and he could be out until at least mid-December.

Kelleher has kept two clean sheets in his Champions League appearances this season as he shut out Bologna and Bayer Leverkusen.