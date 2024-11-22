Hansi Flick on offside controversy, responds to Lionel Messi comments and discusses Barcelona formation change

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has not ruled out changing formation for his side in the coming weeks, especially with star winger Lamine Yamal out injured. The Blaugrana have more or less stuck to a fairly rigid 4-2-3-1 with freedom for Raphinha on the left, but with Fermin Lopez playing instead of Lamine Yamal in their defeat to Real Sociedad, things did not function as Flick would have hoped.

Flick was asked about Lionel Messi praising his side, as the Argentine legend prepares to fly in for Barcelona’s 125th anniversary next week.

“It’s an honour that he says nice things about the club, and that he follows them, and sees the young players, and so you see that he has his whole heart in this club. It means a lot for us and for the whole team.”

The German coach was asked whether he had a system and it was about finding the right players for his style, or he would alter the system to suit his players.

“Maybe we are also a little bit limited with Lamine not there, but of course, we have a lot of quality, and players that can play in different positions. [On a formation change] Yeah of course, we see what we need in the next match, and we design our match plan – that’s also the case for tomorrow, and hopefully it goes in the right direction.”

During the international break, Marc Casado also made his first Spain appearance, and three days later made his first start.

“I was really happy with how he is playing. He looked like he has already played many games, not just the one with Spain. And he looked like he does in this team. He looks like a really experienced guy. He must follow his way, but I’m happy.”

Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola renewed his contract this week, extending his stay into a tenth season. Flick was asked if he could see himself staying that long at Can Barca.

“Ten years in a club? I don’t think I can stay that long. I have 4 grandchildren and they deserve their time before I turn 70. We’ll see….”

Before the international break, Barcelona were up in arms after it looked like Robert Lewandowski was wrongly disallowed a goal for offside. Convincing footage of the decision is yet to emerge. Flick was asked if he has been convinced by anyone since, having called the decision an error after the match.

“This was not a big thing. Sometimes it is good to get an explanation from La Liga and the Federation about that. But in the end, we are all human, and it happens. It’s not a big thing, we are looking forward to the next game, and it’s tomorrow.”

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo at Balaidos at 21:00 CEST on Saturday night, in a traditionally tricky away trip for Flick’s side. They will be without Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal, but Flick did confirm that Gavi was ready for a starting role again, and Araujo would be returning to group training on Sunday, after five months out.