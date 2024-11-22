Hansi Flick discusses impact of Lamine Yamal absence from Barcelona side – ‘I’ll have to ask them’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has declared that the absence of Lamine Yamal is not responsible for their poor performance and subsequent defeat to Real Sociedad before the international break. The 17-year-old is still out of action with an ankle injury, and will be out of action against Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Saturday night at 21:00 CEST.

The Blaugrana have lost just twice in La Liga this season, and it has been emphasized in the Spanish press that both of those have come in the only two games when the teenage star has not started.

“No, so against Real Sociedad, we didn’t play very good, but Lamine not playing with us was not the reason. Lamine is of course very important for us, but we have players who can play, so we have to care about that. Lamine cannot play tomorrow. We will see when he is right, and can come back, but for us it is important that he comes back 100%.”

Flick was asked whether it was a challenge for Barcelona to win without Lamine Yamal.

“I will ask the team this tomorrow, I think it is a good question for them,” Flick said with a smile on his face. He did not give anything away on who would replace Lamine Yamal in the line-up.

Hansi Flick: "We expect a good game against a very good Celta Vigo side. It's always important to start well after an international break and we want to get the win." pic.twitter.com/JckRuLxEME — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 22, 2024

“We have different options, it could be Rapha, it could be Dani [Olmo], Fermin, it could also be Pablo [Gavi], it could be Pau [Victor].”

The German coach was also asked about the fitness of Gavi, and confirmed that he was both ready to start, and available to play anywhere. He was less certain on the progress of Andreas Christensen.

Is Gavi ready to start? "Yes." Where is his best position? "He said 'I can play in every position. I will be the best in every position.' That's a good answer." 🗣️Hansi Flick #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/vIcfjmGpBI — Football España (@footballespana_) November 22, 2024

“I can’t confirm anything yet [on Christensen’s recovery time]. The surgery that he had was small, and it will help to get him back sooner, and that is the way the medical staff works.”

“With Ronald [Araujo], I think he will be back Sunday, not the whole training, but part of it, and this is big news.”

Barcelona go into their clash without not only Lamine Yamal, but also Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, leaving Flick short of resources up front for a game that has traditionally caused the Blaugrana issues. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha look set to start, but the third spot in the front three is up for grabs. Fermin Lopez start there against Real Sociedad, but not to great effect, and he was one of the first changes.