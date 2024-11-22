Getafe end winless run against fellow strugglers Real Valladolid

Getafe ended their five game winless run in La Liga with a late 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Real Valladolid.

In a battle between two sides low on confidence on a cold Friday night in Madrid, it was the hosts who stepped up, in trademark fashion at the Estadio Coliseum.

Despite their overall struggles, Getafe have remained rock solid at home, with just one defeat in seven games in league action.

That is the best home record outside the top seven and it was vital against a Real Valladolid team with just one win to their name since the opening weekend of the campaign.

A low key first half was ignited by Real Valladolid boss Paulo Pezzolano being sent to the stands for protesting against a decision.

Both sides created half chances late on, but it was Getafe who seized the initiative, as Real Madrid loanee Alvaro Rodriguez swivelled and fired home his goal since joining the club in August.

Getafe finally score a goal from open play in their 14th LALIGA game this season 😱 Álvaro Vázquez with a fine finish to give his side the lead against Real Valladolid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fQaZyG6Iv3 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 22, 2024

That tipped the balance Getafe in the final minutes, as Allan Nyom swept home from a loose ball inside the box, for his first goal since rejoining the club as a free agent in October.

