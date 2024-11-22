Former Liverpool chief offers key Trent Alexander-Arnold contract update

Liverpool are pushing to secure a contract renewal with Trent Alexander-Arnold despite growing interest from Real Madrid.

The pair will meet in UEFA Champions League action on November 27 with huge focus on Liverpool’s right back.

Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad, ahead of their two UEFA Nations League games earlier this month but he is now back up to full fitness.

As per multiple reports, Liverpool utilised the international break to step up contract talks with the 26-year-old, as negotiations enter a crucial phase before the end of 2024.

Alexander-Arnold is eligible to start free transfer talks with non Premier League clubs from the start of 2025 and Real Madrid are confident of securing a deal based on their long-standing interest in the player.

However, despite the sensation in Madrid being of conviction over Alexander-Arnold, former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore believes the Reds are still firmly in the race to retain their academy product.

“I don’t know what will happen with the contract situation. But what I do know, is the club are working feverishly to get deals done, whether it’s all three, two of the three, one of the three or none of the three (including Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah”, he told Soccerex in Miami via Liverpool Echo.

“You think about what they offer, and come January, particularly in Trent’s case, we’ll see what happens. But I know the ownership is talking with their respective agents – I’m sure feverishly.”