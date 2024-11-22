FFF reject PSG appeal over €55m Kylian Mbappe payment

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe is expected to remain linked to former side Paris Saint-Germain on into 2025.

Mbappe finally completed his long awaited move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024/25 season after opting against a contract renewal in Paris.

Despite leaving Paris as a free agent – with Real Madrid not paying a transfer fee – PSG and Mbappe have remained locked in a €55m legal battle in recent months.

The Professional Football League (LFP) and the French Football Federation (FFF) had previously decreed a decision of PSG being required to pay that amount to Mbappe for unpaid wages and bonuses.

PSG took a firm stance over the issue, and informed all parties they would not make the payment by the end of October deadline, citing disagreements over the interpretation of the contract as per Marca.

PSG had ten days to submit a request for review (from October 25) to the FFF executive committee. However, the request was one day late, leading the FFF to reject it.

The club are now obliged to pay the €55m to Mbappe, or take the case to court, which looks the most likely route, as they aim to take a stand against their former striker and his advisors.