Details of new Barcelona deal for Lamine Yamal revealed – verbally agreed

Barcelona have been focused on renewing the contracts of their best young players in recent months, and Pedri and Gavi seem to be top of that list. However Lamine Yamal has already recently extended his contract, but details have emerged of a new contract that he wills sign next summer.

As a 17-year-old, and 16 when he signed his last deal, the teenage superstar signed a three-year contract with Barcelona tying him to the club until 2026. Howver it was reported at the time that the Blaugrana had already outlined a fresh deal for him when he turns 18, and can sign a longer contract. El Chiringuito say that the deal will be six-years long, and will be signed after his birthday on the 13th of July next year.

💣 "Lamine Yamal renovará 6 años con el Barça cuando cumpla 18 años". 💰 "La cláusula será de 1.000 millones de euros". 🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @jotajordi13 anoche en @elchiringuitotv. pic.twitter.com/5g0yDo8WW1 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 22, 2024

It is not clear whether that will be six years from the end of his current contract, running to 2032, or from next summer, in which case it would end in 2031. Either way, it is excellent news for Barcelona to have tied down the teenager that many are calling their best through the opening months of this season. Confirming his spot in the senior squad last season, Lamine Yamal has nailed down a starting spot from this spring, and is now very much regarded on a par with any other star Barcelona or Spain have to offer.