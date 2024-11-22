Celta Vigo manager believes Iago Aspas could have another season in him

Even Iago Aspas will eventually succumb to father time. ‘The Prince of Moana’ as he is known in Galicia has been Celta Vigo’s best player for going on a decade, and and is the top scorer in their history. At the age of 37 he is nursing a persistent back issue too, and there has been talk that this season could be his last.

Manager Claudio Giraldez does not see this being his last year though. Giraldez is in fact a year younger than Aspas, but believes there is life in the veteran forward yet.

“He is aware of his age and his back problems. But if he continues at the level he is at and with his physical condition, he will continue because he will feel competitive, and he wants to win everything. As long as he remains at this level, I have no no doubt that it will continue,” he told Cadena Cope.

"They are probably the most respectful in the dressing room. In addition, the first thing Aspas told me is: 'Bawl me out as much as you want, and if you want, give me more'."#RCCelta manager Claudio Giraldez on veterans Iago Aspas and Vicente Guaita. (Cadena Cope) pic.twitter.com/ncCnyBEpX1 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 22, 2024

Giraldez recently renewed his contract with the club, extending his deal until 2027. The 36-year-old was manager of their B side, Celta Fortuna, and helped save them from relegation after taking over from Rafael Benitez. He says he is enjoying himself though.

“I sleep five hours a day. I’m very happy, I really like what I do, that’s why I dedicate so many hours to it, in the end it’s my hobby, I feel like when I was a child playing PC Football.”

“We are taking firm and good steps, which identify us with what the club is, but at no time have I felt afraid because the difficulties in life are things that have nothing to do with football.”

Aspas remains one of Celta and La Liga’s most effective creators. He is responsible for four goals and three assists this season, and has only missed one match through suspension, appearing in all 12 of their other league games. His contract is up next summer, but Celta will no doubt allow him to pick and choose whether he renews the deal or not. In half of those games he has featured in, Aspas has still completed 90 minutes, which goes to show he has gas in the tank still.