Atletico Madrid to rival Tottenham for La Liga star

Tottenham are assessing their options over a transfer move for Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso in 2025.

Spurs are hoping to utilise a ‘special clause’ they have on the USA international following the summer sale of Giovani Lo Celso to Los Verdiblancos.

As part of that arrangement, Tottenham retained a option on Cardoso, which allows the USMNT midfielder to be signed for a fee in the region of £21m (€25m).

Cardoso has made a strong start to life at Real Betis, since arriving from Internacional in January, and during the summer he was the subject of strong interest from clubs in Italy.

However, despite Tottenham having first refusal on Cardoso, they are not the only club interested in a move for the 23-year-old, as per Estadio Deportivo.

The terms of Spurs’ clause mean that price is only available next summer and Atletico Madrid could beat them to it with a January offer to bolster their midfield for the second half of the campaign.