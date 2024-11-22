Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone dodges question on future as Robin Le Normand trains with scrumcap

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has refused to get involved with speculation that Los Colchoneros are identifying options to replace him next summer or the summer after. On Monday the bomb was dropped in the Madrid press that Atletico Director of Football Carlos Bucero was watering down his power at the club, and was considering alternatives to Simeone.

This clearly was one of the hot topics in his pre-match press conference, as Los Rojiblancos face Alaves at the Metropolitano at 16:15 CEST on Saturday.

“I think about Alaves and I don’t stop. I didn’t see anything (about it). I think about Alaves and how to resolve an important match for us,” he told Relevo. “It is not a question for me,” he said pointedly.

🇦🇷🗣️ Diego Simeone: “We know Alavés, they play very directly and have Atlético boys (Carlos Martin & ex-Atleti Santiago Mourino) in their squad. We need to take the game to where we can hurt them and maintain a high tempo.” pic.twitter.com/CgSWMxEcfl — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 22, 2024

The news occurred in the same week when Simeone is set to bring up 700 matches in charge of Atletico Madrid too.

“Thank you to all the people who worked with me, to all the footballers who made it possible for me to be at the club for so long, to Miguel Angel (Gil Marin) and Enrique (Cerezo) for supporting the journey and to our people, for the respect they have always had for me. I am grateful to Atletico Madrid and I feel very happy for having been able to enjoy these 700 games.”

“I focus on what we did in these almost 13 years. When the team manages to compete, be intense, play as a block, be it higher or lower, it competes well. And that is what has taken us along the path in these 700 matches, in addition to the dedication of the footballers.”

Meanwhile he also had words of praise for Pablo Barrios, who made his Spain debut on Monday night against Switzerland.

“He is on a very good path. He has a lot of positive things and things to improve. He is in a stage of growth and mental openness to generate better things. I have no doubt that when he starts to get closer to the goal he will be more decisive than which is today.”

While Nahuel Molina was ruled out with an injury this week, Robin Le Normand continues on his road to recovery. He is avoiding aerial battles in training, but was seen on Friday with a rugby-style scrumcap in order to reduce any potential blows to the head. Similar gear has been seen with a number of players, particularly Petr Cech after he suffered a serious head injury. Marca say there is still no set date for his return, and that it will only occur once there are no risks to his safety – Le Normand will continue his recovery next week, and is growing closer to return.