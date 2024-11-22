‘As a footballer, England is the best place to play’ – Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez

Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez has not been shy of expressing his love for his native Spain, nor his openness to returning to Spanish football either. However in terms of the lifestyle for a footballer, he feels there is no better place than in the Premier League.

“I think that as a footballer, there is no better place to play your football than in England. In England, the focus is only on the football side of things, whereas in Spain, I think there is always that degree of noise from off the pitch that you notice,” he explained to Cadena SER.

Rodri on #Vinicius and his 'encounters' on the pitch🗣️ "I think he's an intelligent guy and he will realise over time that the more he focuses on what's happening on the pitch, the better he will be."#RealMadrid #mcfc pic.twitter.com/XV0Padny7o — Football España (@footballespana_) November 22, 2024

Despite admitting that he would listen to an offer from Real Madrid if they were to call him, Rodri was open to spending the rest of his career in the Premier League.

“I’m not one to set very long-term goals, I’m going day-by-day, but it could be a possibility to end there. I love English football, the club is amazing, not only on a sporting level, but on a structural level. I am very comfortable and I feel very loved, but Spain is my country. I keep an eye on La Liga, the level of the teams is growing… I’ve been lucky enough to play in both competitions, to have the best coaches and in that sense I’m very happy.”

Undoubtedly at the big clubs in Spain, the media pressure and the intense scrutiny that players and coaches come under is almost unparalleled in Europe, something that many players struggle with. It is a factor that tends to impact on the game much more so than in other countries, and has seen more than one star arrival struggle as a result, although that is not to say that this would be the case with Rodri.