Xavi Hernandez relationships with ex-Barcelona players rules him out of Inter Miami job

There has been plenty of talk about Xavi Hernandez potentially replacing another former Barcelona manager Tata Martino at Inter Miami, but that will not be the case. There has been a battle to declare who did not want who.

During the week, it has been reported that Xavi does not want the Inter Miami job, as he is waiting for a bigger opportunity in Europe, and is not keen on ending his sabbatical. Meanwhile Cadena SER have said that Lionel Messi requested that Xavi replace Martino.

On the other hand, Sport have said that he was never in consideration, precisely because of his relationships with former Barcelona trio Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. While he maintains a strong bond with Busquets on and off the pitch, things have cooled a little with Messi over recent years. In addition, his relationship with Alba is described as ‘not just bad, but completely broken’.

Xavi dropped Alba for Alejandro Balde, and encouraged him to leave Barcelona before the end of his contract, which ended up happening. Inter Miami are also expected to agree a deal for a new coach shortly.

 

