Villarreal breathe sigh of relief as star player back in training ahead of La Liga return

Villarreal mark their return after the international break with a tricky trip to El Sadar on Sunday afternoon. Marcelino Garcia Toral will be without key attackers Ayoze Perez and Nicolas Pepe for the match, but it’s not all bad news for the Yellow Submarine.

Last Friday, there were serious fears that Alex Baena had suffered a serious ankle injury whilst playing for Spain against Denmark. However, La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente stated post-match that the issue was minor, and that has now proven to the case.

As per Marca, the 23-year-old playmaker trained with his teammates on Thursday, and barring any last-minute setbacks, he will be able to be included in the matchday squad to face Osasuna this weekend.

Baena has been one of La Liga’s best players over the last 12 months, so Villarreal will be absolutely desperate to have him available against Osasuna – and especially when considering their current lack of attacking options. For now, it appears likely that he will be fit and ready.