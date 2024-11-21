Tottenham Hotspur set minimum asking price for defender – Manchester United move expected

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro has made no secret of his desire to join Real Madrid in recent months, affirming publicly and on multiple occasions just how exciting it would be to turn out for Los Blancos. However Real Madrid believe the deal is impossible.

Porro has been identified as the top alternative to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract next summer, and the Spain right-back has been tracked for some time by Real Madrid. Despite the wishes of Real Madrid and Porro, Diario AS say the former believe a deal is impossible due to the cost of any deal.

Spurs are set to demand a minimum of €70m for Porro, which is out of reach for Real Madrid. In addition, with the arrival of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, Los Blancos expect the Red Devils to make a move for Porro next summer in part due to their Sporting CP connection. With Sporting transfer man at Manchester City, and Kyle Walker potentially exiting next summer, they do not rule out a move from Pep Guardiola’s side either.

It looks as if Los Blancos will place all of their eggs in the Alexander-Arnold basket. The England international is not only the cheapest option to compete with Dani Carvajal, but has also been on their radar for some time. While Real Madrid are hoping to sign more Spanish players, Porro looks a little complicated.