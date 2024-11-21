Sevilla star facing three-month injury absence as high-grade muscular tear confirmed

Since joining Sevilla from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, Tanguy Nianzou has failed to deliver on his potential. The 22-year-old defender has been hampered by regular injury problems, and earlier this week, he was struck down again.

On Thursday, it was confirmed by Sevilla that Nianzou has suffered a high-grade tear to his thigh. According to Marca, this will keep him out of action for at least 10-12 weeks.

🏥 PARTE MÉDICO | Nianzou sufre una lesión de alto grado en el recto anterior del muslo derecho.#WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) November 21, 2024

Nianzou, who was signed by Sevilla for a reported fee of €16m, has only managed to make 51 appearances across all competitions in over two seasons, which highlighted the severity of his injury proneness. Unfortunately, this shows no signs of subsiding anytime soon.

Sevilla have been struggling in central defence in recent weeks, with Loic Bade and Marcao having also suffered injuries. However, they are both back in training now, and it is expected that they will be the centre-back partnership when Rayo Vallecano head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan this weekend.