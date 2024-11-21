Real Sociedad breeze into Copa del Rey second round despite fielding second-string side

Real Sociedad were forced to play their Copa del Rey first round tie against Jove Espanol on Thursday due to increased fixture congestion. Imanol Alguacil was without all of his international players for the match, but it mattered little in the end as his side breezed to a 5-0 victory.

Ander Barrenetxea was the star of the show for La Real, as he registered two goals and two assists. The first of his brace came in the 12th minute, before he added a second only three minutes later.

Sergio Gomez, who has made an excellent start to his La Real career, would make it 3-0 on 38 minutes, before Jon Magunazelaia added a fourth just before the half time interval. The goals dried up after that, although Mikel Goti would provide the fifth not too long before full time.

Real Sociedad had been concerned about the tie being played during the international break, but in the end, it proved to matter little as they have moved into the second round of the Copa del Rey with ease.