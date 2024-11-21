Real Madrid superstar launches eSports organisation

Nowadays, footballers are not always 100% focused on their career, and many have turned their hobbies into “side gigs”. The latest high-profile player to do this is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who unveiled his own eSports organisation earlier this week.

TC Esports, which is headed up by Courtois was made official this week. The organisation will primarily focus on virtual motorsports, which is one of the Belgian international’s passions in his spare time – during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was involved in a series of online races that features Formula 1 drivers such as Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

As per MD, the 32-year-old has spoken on the announcement.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own esports team, as sim-racing can also open doors in the world of motorsport and it’s something we also want to bet on at TC Racing.”

Courtois’ priority will continue to be Real Madrid, although this venture will be one that he is also focused on greatly.