Real Madrid quoted €60-70m to sign reported attacking target

Real Madrid are expected to be more active than usual in the transfer market next year. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alphonso Davies and Florian Wirtz are reported to be targets, while a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman could also be in the offing.

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are alongside Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign the Nigerian attacker, who has registered 10 goal contributions in only nine Serie A matches so far this season.

Lookman has developed into an indispensable player for Atalanta over the last 12-18 months, and they have no intention of letting him go easily. If a sale were to be considered, it’s believed that it would take €60-70m.

Real Madrid do not necessarily need Lookman, given that they already have an abundance of attacking talent. Given the quoted price too, it would be a major surprise if they pursued a deal next summer.