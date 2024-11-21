Real Madrid President Florentino Perez considering turning members into shareholders in huge shake up

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has demonstrated in recent years that that he is not afraid to shake up the football landscape, proposing the Superleague project now four years ago. However he is planning on major changes at the white house too.

It was reported earlier this week that Perez is considering announcing a change in ownership model for Real Madrid at their general assembly, and Relevo have been able to give more details. They say that his plan is to turn the members of the club into shareholders.

The reason being that Perez wants to guard against the ‘attacks’ that Real Madrid have been suffering from in recent years, highlighting the CVC deal done by La Liga, and changes to the sports laws in Spain. Neither of these eventually affected Los Blancos, as they challenged them in court, but Perez believes that they would be more protected as a private company.

Amid doubts from the members, Perez will try to convince them that their shares will not be diluted, and that they cannot sell shares, but rather they would be transferred via family links down generations. He feels they need more investment to compete with the top forces in the game, and has been discussing the move with investment fund Key Capital Partners and legal firm Clifford Chancey.

It would still mean a dramatic change for Real Madrid though. Presidents and figures of power would no longer be elected as they are now, albeit with imposing conditions, and in theory the door would be opened to foreign investment in the club. At this stage, it is unclear how exactly that model would function, but it would mean they were no longer one of the four fan-owned clubs in Spain, alongside Barcelona, Athletic Club and Osasuna.