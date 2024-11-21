Real Madrid confident of staving off Manchester United in bid to sign Alphonso Davies

In just over a month’s time, Alphonso Davies will be eligible to agree pre-contract terms with another club. It is expected that the 24-year-old left-back will leave Bayern Munich upon the expiry of his current deal, and as things stand, Real Madrid are favourites to secure his services from next summer onwards.

Davies has been on Real Madrid’s radar for some time, and although there is interest from Manchester United and Barcelona, Diario AS say that Los Blancos officials are very confident that the Canadian international will be making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu before the start of next season.

Real Madrid are expecting to land Davies, who would join Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as left-back options in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. One of those two are expected to leave next summer, although it cannot be ruled out that both end up moving on before the transfer window closes at that time.