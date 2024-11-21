Real Madrid coach reveals star player helped out with player analysis last season

Real Madrid goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis is an institution at Valdebebas, and number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is heading that way. The Belgian shot-stopper is the best in the world on his day, and even during his fitness struggles last season, put his talents to the club’s service.

Llopis was part of talk involving Adrian San Miguel, the former Liverpool and Real Betis goalkeeper, hosted by FSI at the Benito Villamarin last weekend. He explained that Courtois aided him in his analysis last year with regard to his back-up Andriy Lunin.

“While he was injured, we would talk at the end of the games, sometimes even on the phone right after the end. We analysed Andriy’s images to improve it. I shared my data and opinions with him, he was attentive to the improvement of the team. He cared about analysing and improving, we shared the objectives that had to be set. And Lunin had no idea that this was happening,” Llopis revealed to Relevo.

“With his opinion and mine, we prepared the work for the week to improve him. I saw some things and he saw others. Everyone wants to play every Sunday, but it is important for a coach that the relationship is good and enriching for everyone’s improvement,” he noted.

Adrian would go on to note that previously there was much less camraderie and team spirit between goalkeepers, but it was something that was changing. Curiously enough, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been forced to rely on their back-up goalkeepers for significant periods of time over the last two seasons, with Lunin performing well last season, and Inaki Pena playing in place of the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen this year.