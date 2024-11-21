Real Betis midfield crisis at breaking point as 28-year-old joins injury list

Real Betis will take on Valencia at the Mestalla in their first fixtures after the international break, but despite the fact that Los Verdiblancos are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions (W4 D3), they go into the game amidst a mini crisis.

Currently, Manuel Pellegrini is without the services of three of his four defensive midfielders: William Carvalho is a long-term absentee, Marc Roca is struggling with a problematic ankle injury, while Johnny Cardoso pulled his hamstring while in action for the United States earlier this month. It means that Sergi Altimara is the only natural pivot that is available for action at this stage.

Pablo Fornals would have been the favourite to play alongside Altimira at the Mestalla, but Marca now say that he is also a major doubt for the match. The 28-year-old suffered muscle discomfort on Wednesday, and because of this, there is pessimism about his chances of being fit to face Valencia.

If Fornals cannot make it, Betis may have to utilise Diego Llorente or Marc Bartra as a makeshift midfielder. Either way, it’s a worrying situation that Pellegrini has to deal with.