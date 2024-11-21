Mia Khalifa shuts down rumours of relationship with Atletico Madrid star

Former adult star, entrepeneur and media personality Mia Khalifa has moved to shortcircuit rumours that she was dating one of Spanish football’s biggest stars. Social media gave plenty of publicity to the rumour that Khalifa was going out with Argentina and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, but she has made it clear this is not the case.

According to Sport, several outlets publicised the rumour, despite the fact that Alvarez is in a long-term relationship with Emilia Ferrero. However Khalifa addressed the rumour on Twitter/X.

“To clear things up: I’m not dating anybody, and if I was, it certainly wouldn’t be someone not old enough to remember where they were on 9/11.”

Khalifa, 31, would have been eight years old at the time when the world trade centre terrorist attack occurred, while Alvarez, born in 2000, would have been just a year old at the time, which puts the rumour to bed so to speak. Alvarez made his relationship public with Ferrero in 2017, and the pair have known each other since they were highschool age.