Marco Materazzi offers to make peace with Zinedine Zidane – ‘I never saw Zidane again’

Former Inter and Italy defender Marco Materazzi had a fine career, including a Champions League winners medal and a World Cup winners medal, but will forever be remembered for the incident in the final. Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt of the Italian defender in his final ever game, resulting in his sending off, is one of the defining images of the game.

Materazzi says he is full of respect for Zidane, and said that he had no issues with the France and Real Madrid legend.

“I have not spoken to Zinedine since that day. I did not do it before and I have not done it since. We never had contact. He is a football legend and I have always respected him as a player. In addition, as a coach, he also won three Champions Leagues in a row with Real Madrid.”

“I’m not looking for his excuses today, but I would be happy to have a conversation with him. Even though so many years have passed, there wouldn’t be any problem,” he said while speaking to Lucky Block, as quoted by Relevo.

He confirmed the story that spread through the world in hours, before widespread internet use.

“That episode should never have happened. In the tension of that final in Berlin, between scuffles and insults, Zidane offered me his shirt and I told him no, and that I would have preferred his sister. Then he turned around and reacted as everyone remembers. I never saw Zinedine again.”

This year Toni Kroos was praised for going out at the top of his game, lifting a Champions League and La Liga double, but could not complete the triple of major honours with Euro 2024. Zidane was penalties away from doing so, and his sending off would likely have been an anecdote were it not for the result.