Manchester City confirm Pep Guardiola contract extension

Over the last few months, Pep Guardiola’s future as Manchester City head coach has generated significant speculation. Having been with the reigning Premier League champions since 2016, he was at one stage heavily expected to leave at the end of the season when his contract expired. However, this will not be the case.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Guardiola has agreed a new deal with Man City, and on Thursday, this news was confirmed by the club.

The journey continues 🩵 pic.twitter.com/8aluupvQw9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 21, 2024

Guardiola’s new contract only runs until 2026, but it does include the option to be extended by an additional 12 months. It also means that his tenure at the Etihad Stadium will end up being at least 10 years.

This news is absolutely fantastic for Man City, who have retained the services of one of the best managers in world football. It remains to be seen how much more success Guardiola can lead The Cityzens to before he eventually walks away.