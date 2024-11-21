Jose Mourinho calls Cristiano Ronaldo about Turkiye move – ‘Are you happy there?’

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho never fails to attract talent to the teams he joins, and he has set the bar high for this January transfer window. Reports in Turkiye say that Mourinho has contacted compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential return to European football.

As per Fotomac (via Cadena SER), Mourinho has called Ronaldo to see if he would be interested in reuniting with him. While their relations soured during the latter stages of Mourinho’s spell at Real Madrid, time has passed.

‘Are you happy there? It’s being rumoured that you want to leave. If you go, would you like to come to Fenerbahce?’ said Mourinho supposedly. He would want to bring him in this January, but with Ronaldo earning over €220m per annum, joining now and not at the end of the 2024-25 season when his contract expires, it could see Ronaldo miss out on over €100m.

The 39-year-old has shown little appetite to retire, despite entering his fourth decade in February. It is difficult to imagine him earning anything close to what he does in Saudi Arabia, so it would have to be a move born out of a desire to compete at a better level.