“I played for the club I always wanted to play for” – Joao Cancelo reflects on Barcelona spell

At the age of 30, Joao Cancelo departed Europe during the summer to join Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal. The Portuguese defender signed from Manchester City, who did not want him on their books anymore – that was also the case last season when he was loaned out to Barcelona.

Cancelo’s time in Catalonia was indifferent – he had a strong start, but ultimately, his shortcomings were exposed in big matches. Nevertheless, he revealed that his Barcelona spell was a dream that came true (via Diario AS).

“Pepe told me that one day I had to play for Real Madrid, but I was a Barça fan. I’m delighted with my time at Barcelona, because I can say that I played for the club I always wanted to play for. I’m very proud…”

Barcelona were linked with re-signing Cancelo before he moved to Al Hilal, although it was ultimately decided that a deal was not worth doing. He could emerge as an option in the future, although it would be unlikely.