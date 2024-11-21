“I could not miss this opportunity” – La Liga star explains reasoning behind Arsenal transfer snub

During the summer, Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. However, a move was only made during the dying stages of the transfer window, and ultimately, a deal could not be reached between the two clubs.

Speaking on Thursday (via Marca), Garcia addressed the summer saga, while also explaining why he did not push for a move to the Premier League.

“I tried to isolate myself from everything that was being talked about. I had been given the opportunity for what I had been fighting for a long time, which was to be Espanyol’s starting goalkeeper. And I could not miss this opportunity.”

Garcia took over from Fernando Pacheco as Espanyol’s starting goalkeeper during last season, and since then, he has not looked back. Up until now, he has been a standout performer for Los Pericos on their return to La Liga, having made a league-high 4.3 saves per 90 minutes played.