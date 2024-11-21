Former Barcelona scout reveals why Catalan giants passed on Real Madrid player – ‘I always put the same thing’

Former Barcelona scout and father of current technical staff member there Bojan Krkic Sr. has revealed that he went to watch Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but did not recommend his signing. An opinion he likely would have been criticised for last season, but with the Frenchman not the object of harsh reviews, may not find so much backlash.

Previously, Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he prompted Barcelona to go and watch Tchouameni while the pair shared a dressing room at AS Monaco. It was their rivals Real Madrid that spent €80m on him though, and Krkic Sr. may well be part of the reason why.

“I went to see him two or three times, against PSG and Marseille,” he told SER Catalunya, as carried by MD.

“In my reports I always put the same thing: he has power, strength, aggressiveness in marking, perhaps in excess, but creativity; little.” He estabished that “was not for a big club, I didn’t like him,” Krkic senior noted.

This season Tchouameni has come in for heavy criticism, as Real Madrid struggle to find the balance between attack and defence. It has even been said that the hierarchy at the club are losing patience with the France international, and will consider selling him at the right price next season.