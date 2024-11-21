Former Barcelona defender opens up on strained relations with Xavi Hernandez

Former Barcelona defender and recent Spain debutant Oscar Mingueza has opened up on strained relations with Xavi Hernandez. The Celta Vigo right-back has explained that he was part of the reason that he left the Catalan club.

As happened with Sergino Dest, Mingueza left Barcelona the summer after the arrival of Xavi. Both were regular right-backs under Ronald Koeman, but moved onto pastures new when the legendary midfielder came in.

“When Xavi arrived we didn’t fit together well. He didn’t like me or whatever. He told me Iwould play 10 games. I don’t think I had the best mentality in the world either. I trained to train, I played to play… That’s why I left Barca, to try to regain the motivation to play, enjoy and improve my performance,” he told TV3, as quoted by Sport.

He also said that Barcelona’s current crop of youngsters deserved plenty of praise for their achievements.

“The club was in a very critical moment and I, like almost all the players on that team, ended up the same. Casado, Cubarsi and company. We have to highly value what they are doing. If you’re a defender and you make a mistake, you’re in the photo and you’re screwed. They will make mistakes, but when they do they should not be killed.”

Mingueza has gone from strength to strength at Celta, and this season can count himself amongst the most creative players in La Liga. That has earned him successive Spain call-ups, and even talk of a return to Barcelona. They have a 50% sell-on fee included in his contract, while Mingueza has a €20m release clause with Os Celestes.