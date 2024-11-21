Celta Vigo star not interested by enacting “revenge” on Barcelona

This weekend, Barcelona will travel to Balaidos as they take on Celta Vigo in their MD14 fixture. The match will be a special one for Marcos Alonso, who will face off against the Catalans for the first time since leaving during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Alonso departed Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract, and after being linked with clubs in Spain and abroad, he eventually settled on Celta. He’s made a strong start to life in Vigo, and he will hope to get one over his former club on Saturday evening.

Alonso did not feature prominently during his two seasons at Barcelona, but despite this, he holds no ill feelings towards the club (via Marca).

“I don’t need any revenge. Last year I didn’t have continuity and it’s complicated, especially because of the injury. Now I’m enjoying football again, I’m very happy and looking forward to the game.”

Celta has been a tough place to go this season, so there is a good chance that Alonso can help his side to secure a positive result against Barcelona. However, it will be much easier said than done.