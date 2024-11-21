Barcelona top forward target moving out of reach

Barcelona are aware that they will need to act in the transfer market in the coming years to replace Robert Lewandowski, but it looks as if it will not be next summer. The top choice is believed to be Viktor Gyokeres, while the dream is Erling Haaland, but neither look in reach currently.

Originally it had been stated that Gyokeres has an agreement with Sporting CP that he could leave for €60-70m next year, despite having a release clause of €100m. That put Barcelona on alert, as they know most top forwards do not come around for that price.

Lamine Yamal won't get to the game vs. Celta Vigo in time. He's out, and his presence against Brest is in doubt, too. Eric García is also set to miss the match. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 21, 2024

However Sport say they now believe that his form is so good that one of the interested parties may try to pay his release clause anyway, with Manchester City and Manchester United mentioned as potential destinations. Both his sporting director Hugo Viana and manager Ruben Amorim are moving to the North of England. As such, Gyokeres would be out of reach for them.

Either way, the word has been from Catalonia that Barcelona are not looking to add a number nine to take over from Lewandowski for the next season or two, in no small part due to their finances. Sporting Director Deco does intend to try and add depth to the frontline though, with Jonathan David linked to the club of late.