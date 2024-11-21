Barcelona to announce new mascot for 125th anniversary

Barcelona will announce a fresh mascot next week as part of their 125th anniversary celebrations. The Blaugrana have once had a mascot before as part of their 100th anniversary celebrations in 1999, with ‘Clam’ appearing on the pitch.

The mascot ‘Clam’ was part of their celebrations, but was a temporary part of the club’s matchday experience, whereas the new mascot will be a permanent addition to life at Montjuic and then Camp Nou. There is no information on the design, but Relevo say that it has been put together by Catalan graphic designers. There will be both a ‘real life’ version as well as a graphic version.

#FCBarcelona will announce a new mascot next week as part of their 125th anniversary celebrations. (Relevo) pic.twitter.com/hhBbsFXrI9 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 21, 2024

There was also briefly the Barcelona talking ball, which infamously dominated their marketing efforts for some time, but that was only a graphic design, and never officially a mascot.

Lionel Messi will be at Barça's 125th anniversary gala. He prioritizes his love for the club over the strained relationship with President Laporta. Messi will have some role at the event. @laiatudel pic.twitter.com/S9MHFxwUZM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 21, 2024

Next Thursday Barcelona will hold the celebrations (on the 29th of November) on a grand night at the Liceu theatre on La Rambla, with any number luminaries from the present and past of the club expected, not least Lionel Messi. There is also a 125th anniversary anthem expected, which members have been invited to vote for.