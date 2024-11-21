Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to miss Celta Vigo clash with injury

Barcelona look as if they will be without Lamine Yamal against Celta Vigo, as he recovers from an ankle injury that kept him out of their last game against Real Sociedad. The Blaugrana have lost both of the games in which he has not started this season.

As per Marca, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will be cautious with Lamine Yamal’s fitness ahead of their trip to Balaidos. The 17-year-old still has not recovered fully, and they do not want to risk him. It is predicted that he will be available for their clash with Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday at Montjuic. Initially he was ruled out for 2-3 weeks, a period he will be approaching the end of against Brest.

Another issue is that Eric Garcia is also set to miss out on their trip to Galicia, as his sports hernia continues to give him trouble. The hope is that he will be available against Brest, but his recovery has been delayed several times. Ferran Torres could also be back for that clash.

Breaking: Rafa Leão and Jonathan David are crazy about the idea of joining Barcelona. The Portuguese is highly rated for his pace and dribbling skills, while the latter is also interesting for the fact he's soon going to be a free agent, and because he scores many goals. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/Rm0R11NZNF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 21, 2024

Flick will not doubt be relieved that Robert Lewandowski does look as if he will be available on Saturday. His back injury kept him out of international duty with Poland, and the 36-year-old’s injury has improved significantly in recent days.

Barcelona are still lacking resources up front. Lewandowski will be back from injury, and Raphinha will be returning after the long trip for Brazil’s clashes with Uruguay and Venezuela, both of which ended 1-1. Pau Victor looks set for minutes, with Ansu Fati and Torres out, while Fermin Lopez or Dani Olmo could be pushed further forward.