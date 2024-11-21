Atletico Madrid confirm injury to in-form defender

After a bright start to his Atletico Madrid, Nahuel Molina has struggled for form over the last 15 months. However, he has been back to his best in recent weeks, having made telling contributions against Las Palmas and Paris Saint-Germain.

Molina has been Atleti’s undisputed starter at right-back since Marcos Llorente with injury back in October. However, he will vacate his starting position for this weekend’s match against Alaves as the club has confirmed that he suffered a thigh injury whilst on international duty with Argentina.

Los servicios médicos confirman que Nahuel Molina sufre una lesión muscular en el muslo. 🔗 https://t.co/jR44XtHOwz — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 21, 2024

Fortunately for Molina and Atleti, it is not a serious problem. According to Marca, he will only be out of action for 10 days, although he will miss the matches against Alaves and the trip to Sparta Praha in the Champions League.

Molina’s injury is a blow for Atletico Madrid, although they do already have a ready-made replacement in the form of Llorente, who has now recovered from the problem that has kept his out for the last six weeks.