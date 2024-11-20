Xavi Hernandez in frame to take over as Lionel Messi’s manager at Inter Miami

Inter Miami have made no secret of their admiration for the great Barcelona era of the 2010s, and have done so by signing a number of the key architects of their success. Now they could be considering bringing another member of the gang in.

Tata Martino’s time as coach of Inter Miami looks to be coming to an end this season, and MD say that it will be announced this week by President Jorge Mas and Sporting Director Raul Sanllehi. Their close links to Barcelona could continue in the managerial position, bearing in mind of course Martino had a spell in charge. In addition to Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets have all landed in Florida.

Lamine Yamal has very few options to play against Celta Vigo. It's not completely ruled out, but in the dressing room they assure that they will be very cautious. @laiatudel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 19, 2024

Xavi Hernandez has been linked with the role, as have Albania manager Sylvinho, and Argentina under-20 manager Javier Mascherano. It should be noted that Argentinian outlet also name a wide array of names in the frame too, including Tite, Joachim Low, Frank Lampard, Erik ten Hag, Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri, Jurgen Klinsmann and Jurgen Klopp.

It seems unlikely that Xavi would be interested in the Miami job, having distanced himself from interest from Manchester United and Roma in the past couple of months. He remains intent on completing a year-long sabbatical and spending time with his family before he makes his next move in the game.